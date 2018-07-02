Boonville Flooding Not Expected to Increase Much This Week

BOONVILLE - Flood levels along the Missouri River in Boonville likely will not rise by much this week, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.

Well into flood stage at 28 feet, the river has left standing water in some residential areas near the river. A pool of water surrounds a field near Rural Street, for example. However, a city official said the floods would not concern him until the levels reached 31 feet.