Boonville girls have a superstitious season

COLUMBIA - There's a certain "S" word the lady Pirates keep out of their vocabulary.

"We do not say the "S" word," Morgan Imoff, a senior, said. "Which is the tournament at the end of the year."

There's just one game in between the Boonville girls basketball team getting to the final round. On Thursday the team is scheduled to play Cardinal Ritter. If they win that, they will see the final round on Saturday.

But the girls said there's something special about their team.



"We have superstitions from like doing each other's hair, who does it, how's it done, in a certain order, we sit in a certain order, we come out for games in a certain order," Imoff said.

But it doesn't stop there. After every halftime, the girls have to take a seat after shooting around. Then the coach tells them they can get up.

"We do it every time even though we know he's going to tell us to get up, because that's just something that he has to do," Morgan Edwards, a senior, said.

Both Edwards and Imhoff have had years of experience with the team, and throughout the years they have fostered a great bond. They even have their own handshake.

Edwards says these silly superstitions are just something they have to do, and so far it has led them to a perfect season. Going into Thursday's game, the lady Pirates are undefeated.

So, after a season of sweats, sprints and superstitions, these girls are ready. There's just one more routine they must perform to get their desired outcome.

"At the end of film, we'll always break on a certain word, which is win," Edwards said.

So, for their sake, we won't say the "S" word either.