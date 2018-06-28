Boonville Hopes to Keep Katy Bridge

For Jim Bradshaw, the Katy Bridge is a grave marker for a railroad that was very important to him. He's the third generation in his family to work the railroad, and the bridge.

"I'm probably the first one to have a railroad job that left it," said Bradshaw. "But it's more like the railroad left me then I left the railroad."

"Not only are we looking at the town's history, we're looking at personal family history that has been linked to this bridge," explained event coordinator Paula Shannon.

And that's just one reason they want to save it and make it part of the Katy trail.

Boonville residents say they want people to see that bridge as they come across the Katy Trail. They want people to know that the bridge is part of their town.

Union Pacific railroad wants to tear the bridge down. Some state leaders agree saying it will cost taxpayers too much money to renovate it and make it into a walkway.

But Boonville has been working hard for two and a half years to raise money.

"Today it looks like to me that we're on our way," said Boonville resident Bernard Kempt. "I think we're on our way."