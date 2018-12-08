Boonville leaders to announce new company coming to Nordyne site

BOONVILLE - City leaders said Friday they would be making an announcement Tuesday regarding the future of the old Nordyne plant site at 2501 Boonslick Drive.

Boonville Mayor Julie Thatcher said the announcement would take place Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. with a news conference following at city council chambers on Spring Street.

The economic development announcement, they said, is in regards to what the city refers to as "Project Sparkle" which city council minutes cite as a project that would bring a new wholesale goods resaler to Boonville and Cooper County.

Dr. Jim Gann, Boonville's economic development director, in an invitation sent to KOMU 8 News asked community leaders to join the mayor and other city and county officials in welcoming a new company to the site.

The site on Boonslick Drive formerly housed Nordyne Manufacturing, an O'Fallon, Missouri based heating and cooling manufacturer now known as Nortek Global HVAC.

The plant, which employed about 200 workers, closed in March 2013.