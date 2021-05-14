COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office, Boonville Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and East Central Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on Poertner Street in Boonville on Thursday.
The agencies seized large quantities of marijuana, THC wax and THC vape cartridges as well as U.S. currency and a firearm.
John Baldwin of Boonville was taken into custody and has been charged with
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon-Subsection 11-Possess Weapon
- Felony Controlled Substance
- Keeping or Maintaining A Public Nuisance
Baldwin's bond has been set at $15,000 cash/surety; he remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.
Baldwin is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.