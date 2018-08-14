Boonville man jailed after high speed chase in stolen vehicle

MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies went on a high speed chase last Monday in an attempt to recover a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Deputies chased the vehicle over medians on Highway 50, but they backed off "due to high speeds and dangerous conditions."

The vehicle was stolen from Boonville, the deputies said.

They found the vehicle at Cedar Ridge Road and Highway 50 with marijuana inside. They were able to identify the suspect as 26-year-old Adam Jones, of Boonville, Mo.

Boonville Police found Jones and held him in custody until he was transported to the Moniteau County Jail.

Jones is charged with delivery of marijuana, driving while suspended and resisting arrest. His bond is set at $25,000, and he may have further charges out of Cooper County, Mo.