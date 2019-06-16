Boonville man killed in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY - One man is dead and another injured after a two vehicle collision in Cooper County Friday afternoon.
According to the MSHP crash report, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Richard Casanova, 75, and a 2011 Honda Odyssey driven by Leigh Snoddy, 31, both of Boonville, collided when both vehicles crossed the center line.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. while both drivers were navigating a curve on Old Concord Road, west of Route B, the report said.
Both drivers were transported to Pinnacle Regional Hospital where Casanova later died.
Snoddy sustained minor injuries.
Troopers say Casanova was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
