Boonville man pleads guilty to child molestation, given 5 years probation

BOONVILLE - A Boonville man pleaded guilty to child molestation Wednesday and was given 5 years probation.

A grand jury indicted Robert Bosma in October 2019. At Wednesday's sentencing, the judge gave Bosma 15 years in prison, but suspended the sentence in favor of probation.

If Bosma violates his probation he could be ordered to serve his full prison sentence.