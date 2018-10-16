Boonville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for deadly shooting
COLUMBIA - A Boonville man will spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly 2017 shooting.
Jeremy Humphrey pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a gun. A judge sentenced him on Monday.
Police arrested Humphrey in September 2017 following the shooting of Nathan Taylor on McKee Street. According to investigators, the shooting happened after Humphrey and Taylor got into a fight.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Jerome Sally, a Hickman High School assistant principal, is suing Columbia Public Schools as a result of "systemic... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe made a stop in Columbia Tuesday to campaign for Proposition D, the gas tax... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Royal Inn manager said Tuesday the maintenance team was beginning renovations when the building's second-floor walkway came... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal judge sent the lawsuit over Kenneth Suttner's death back to circuit court on Friday after... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The problem of unsolicited robocalls has gotten so bad that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Kansas woman connected to a deadly car crash in Boone County has been sentenced to five years... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Boonville man will spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly 2017 shooting.... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - A former employee in the Russellville and California school districts pleaded guilty Friday to having sexual contact with... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Water levels on the Mississippi River are dropping north of St. Louis after high waters forced... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man will spend the next nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly November 2017... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Treasurer’s Office put out a warning monday about a tax scam attempt. According... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities have charged a suburban St. Louis man with stabbing a woman 17 times after catching... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The state Capitol building is set to receive interior upgrades after the Missouri Capitol Commission met with... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in two deadly St. Louis shootings has been linked to a third.... More >>
in
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Joanne Garone Behnke has replayed every possible scenario in her mind a hundred times. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public School's out-of-school suspension rates for black students is double the rate of out-of-school suspensions given to white... More >>
in
(AP) - Two companies facing multiple lawsuits over a summer tourist boat accident in Missouri that killed 17 people have... More >>
in
(CNN) - A federal judge has dismissed adult film star Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump. Daniels... More >>
in