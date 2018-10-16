Boonville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for deadly shooting

COLUMBIA - A Boonville man will spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly 2017 shooting.

Jeremy Humphrey pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a gun. A judge sentenced him on Monday.

Police arrested Humphrey in September 2017 following the shooting of Nathan Taylor on McKee Street. According to investigators, the shooting happened after Humphrey and Taylor got into a fight.