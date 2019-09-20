Boonville man taken into custody for drugs and stolen firearms

BOONVILLE - The Boonville Police Department took 30-year-old Johnathan Todd into custody on Thursday for possession of meth, marijuana, prescription-controlled substances, packaging equipment associated with illicit drug sales and drug paraphernalia used to ingest meth and marijuana.

The department also found stolen firearms in Todd's possession. He was taken to the Cooper County Jail, and his bond is set at $30,000.