Boonville man taken into custody for drugs and stolen firearms
BOONVILLE - The Boonville Police Department took 30-year-old Johnathan Todd into custody on Thursday for possession of meth, marijuana, prescription-controlled substances, packaging equipment associated with illicit drug sales and drug paraphernalia used to ingest meth and marijuana.
The department also found stolen firearms in Todd's possession. He was taken to the Cooper County Jail, and his bond is set at $30,000.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police said they found seven shell casings in the southern part of the city late Thursday night. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Columbia community came together Thursday night to remember the life of a Columbia College student killed in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - For the third straight year, the Capitol Avenue Historic District in Jefferson City is considered a "Place... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is sending highway patrol troopers and other state workers to St. Louis... More >>
in
WILLIAMSBURG — A woman running for a seat in the U.S. Congress said Callaway County Sheriff's Department wrongfully searched her... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - For investigators, finding Megan Schultz's likely remains in the Columbia landfill after only eight days of searching was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we discussed the difference between weather and climate . While they’re not the same... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri health officials say the state has recorded its first vaping-related death. The Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- One Columbia neighbor was left feeling uneasy Thursday after a burglary resulted in a death on her street. ... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The Boonville Police Department took 30-year-old Johnathan Todd into custody on Thursday for possession of meth, marijuana, prescription-controlled... More >>
in
FULTON – Fulton community members and business owners are coming together to show their support for a family and their... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request by Missouri to allow a ban on abortions after... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Jurors ruled against a teacher who alleged that she was fired from a Catholic school in... More >>
in
IBERIA - Police are investigating a threat of mass violence made by a student in Iberia R-V School District. ... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - An Illinois man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday afternoon after falling into the water.... More >>
in
Global warming has often been used interchangeably with climate change. Well, they shouldn’t be, because they do not describe the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Longtime MU professor and musicologist Dr. Michael Budds wiped tears from his eyes as MU alumna Symonne... More >>
in