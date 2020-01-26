Boonville officials battle in charity basketball game

BOONVILLE — The third annual Superfinn Autism Foundation Guns and Hoses Event was hosted at Boonville High School Saturday.

Local law enforcement took on the local fire station in a charity basketball game. The event aims to raise money for the Boonville School District Special Education Department and Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorders.

The basketball game started at 6 p.m. and included a halftime shootout and silent auction. A pulled pork dinner and full concession stand were also available.

Jordan Shikles runs this event with his wife and named it after their son, Finn. He said the event has grown to be a pretty big deal.

“The community support is unreal,” Shikles said. “The stands get packed by the start of the game. Everybody is having fun.”

The goal of the event is to spread awareness about autism and to teach the community more about it.

“This event is special because there are not many like it,” Shikles said. “We wanted to do something a little different to get people excited.”

Shikles said the community participation is what makes the event so special.

“Cool isn’t even a word to describe it,” he said. “It's humbling. Last year we were able to pack these stands and the commons was just filled with people.”

The event featured a surprise appearance from K.C. Wolf and a halftime performance by the Mizzou Golden Girls.

'Team Law' won the game 65-54. The event raised about $14,000.











