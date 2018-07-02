Boonville police arrest two for alleged meth possession

Lance Stout

BOONVILLE - Police arrested a man and woman on Tuesday after they said they found drugs during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped Lance Stout, 44, and arrested him for driving while revoked. While searching his car, police said they found had methamphetamine, brass knuckles, a pipe to smoke methamphetamine, baggies and scales associated with drug selling, two handguns and cash.

They also arrested Kathryn Swafford, 40, on suspicion of having methamphetamine.

Both are being held in the Cooper County Jail.