Boonville Police asking for help in search for missing teen

BOONVILLE - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Jamariah Bell, 15, reportedly ran away from her home on Aug. 22, according to a news release. She was seen getting into a white SUV, police said.

One of Bell's relatives reportedly saw her in the St. Louis area on Aug. 25, officials said. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Boonville Police said anyone with information about Bell's location should call them at (660) 882-2727.