Boonville Police Hold Synthetic Drug Class
BOONVILLE - The Boonville Police Department is hosting a class on synthetic drugs Monday.
The Clear and Present Danger class focuses on the amount of the new synthetic drug threats in Missouri.
Participants will learn the source of the substances, what they look like as well as where they are being sold.
The four hour class will be at the Boonville City Council Chambers from 8am to noon. The class is $30 per person.
