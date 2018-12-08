Boonville Police seize 240 marijuana plants and more from house

BOONVILLE - Boonville Police seized 240 marijuana plants and 30 pounds of processed marijuana from two neighboring homes in the 500 block of West Street on Saturday.

Other items seized included brownies and candies made with marijuana and lighting and other equipment used to grow, process and package marijuana.

Two arrests were made on scene. Robert Adam Morrison, 55, and Deborah Helen Hombs, 60, have been charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors.