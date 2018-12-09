Boonville police to test body cameras

4 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Monday, October 13 2014 Oct 13, 2014 Monday, October 13, 2014 5:14:00 AM CDT October 13, 2014 in News
By: Eric Kelly, KOMU 8 Reporter
BOONVILLE - The Boonville Police Board will begin to test up to three different types of body cameras at 7pm at Monday night's meeting.

The Boonville Police Department will be one of the latest departments to test out and subsequently add possible body cameras. It will join cities such as Columbia, Ferguson and Auxvasse which have added these cameras in the past few months.

These cameras will be used in order to record every single police interaction with the public.

The cameras may become useful when it comes to determining the truth behind police brutality accusations.

Monday will be the first of multiple weeks of testing the board will do before picking the best option. Boonville Police Chief Bobby Welliver said the board will make a decision on what type of body camera to use in November. 

