Boonville Public Schools to discuss reopening plans Monday

BOONVILLE - Boonville’s R-1 school district is going to discuss reopening plans this Monday as more schools around the area administer their plans.

Certain school districts in Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City, New Bloomfield, and others have already announced their plans to deal with the pandemic. Many districts have an in-person option and a virtual option.

Boonville's proposed recommendations are similar.

In a letter to parents, Sarah Marriott, the district’s superintendent, said they are proposing two options, which are in-person or virtual classes.

Other topics being discussed at Monday's meeting are isolation areas in the school, sanitation stations, providing face masks, additional health supplies and others.

Boonville residents have mixed feelings on different guidelines, but all want their kids to be safe.

Cheryl Gates, who lives in Boonville, said she is all for wearing masks.

“I think kids should wear masks in class and when they’re close to each other, but when they are outside they could take them off,” said Gates.

Jesse Keeran, a Boonville dad, said he thinks kids should go back to socializing.

“I think we need to get back to in class, I think they need to get out. I mean, can’t just make everybody turn into a hermit, and live life,” said Keeran. “You have to get back out and socialize one-on-one, in-person with people. The kids, that's a big part of their life.”

April Wells, a Boonville mother, agrees and said working while having kids at home was tough.

“The kids being home was a struggle while I was working long shifts, so I would love for them to be back in school and learning,” said Wells.

Keeran also said he feels comfortable sending his children to school.

“Yes, I would one hundred percent,” said Keeran. “There's always precautions you could do, you can have hand sanitizer stations all throughout school, different things and if a student feels like they need to wear a mask, then let them.”

Boonville R-1 school district officials said that the full reopening plan will be available online at their website on July 28.