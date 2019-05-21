Boonville residents concerned about emergency I-70 bridge repair

2 weeks 6 days 33 minutes ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 7:39:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News
By: Arielle Cadet, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONVILLE - Boonville residents and business owners said the upcoming bridge shutdown will disturb their plans.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Wednesday an eastbound lane of I-70 bridge near Rocheport will be shut down for repairs. The bridge is set to close on Saturday and will be closed for several days.

Ron Williams, a Boonville resident who regularly travels to Columbia for work, said the closure is going to change some of his plans.

“[I will] just plan better, leave a little bit earlier if I want to be able to make that trip back and forth,” Williams said.

Williams said he’s concerned about all of the work that has been done on the I-70 bridge in the past couple of months. He said it makes him feel unsafe to drive over it.

“It makes it scary to go across a bridge that isn’t 100 percent,” Williams said.

Williams said usually when the bridge closes, crews reroute traffic to U.S. Route 40, and it can create more traffic and congestion.

“If they reroute traffic through I-40 it’s going to really be a nightmare, but if that’s the only way to do it, they really need to rebuild that bridge,” Williams said.

The bridge closure could also have an effect on some of the downtown businesses in Boonville. Ami Hunter, sales associate at Molly’s Jewelry, said the closure causes traffic and affects when customers come to the store.

“A lot of businesses downtown, including ours, close around 5 or 6. We’re one of the later ones closing at 6, so with this bridge construction [customers] are not able to get back in town and do the shopping they need to do locally,” Hunter said.

Hunter said other businesses downtown have probably seen fewer customers come in because of this construction.

“A lot of customers work in Columbia, so we stay busier later because they’re coming in later,” Hunter said.

Like Williams, Hunter said all the work done on the I-70 bridge concerns her.

“That bridge always has something going on, specifically accidents,” Hunter said.

More News

Grid
List

Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A severe storm in the St. Louis area is forcing Lambert Airport to temporarily halt all... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 6:51:15 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:00:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weather

Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the heightened flood risks through a large... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weather

Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill
Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill
JEFFERSON CITY -- Several abortion rights groups gathered throughout the state, Tuesday to protest Missouri's newly-passed anti-abortion bill. The... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found
Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Sand volleyball courts at a park in Cape Girardeau are closed after knives were found buried... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:14:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Columbia, Boone County agencies prepare for severe weather
Columbia, Boone County agencies prepare for severe weather
COLUMBIA - Boone County Emergency Management Director Tom Hurley said the department's staff is "all hands on deck" for Tuesday's... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU students launch balloons to monitor upper atmosphere
MU students launch balloons to monitor upper atmosphere
COLUMBIA - Two MU students getting their masters in atmospheric science launched weather balloons Tuesday at the South Farm Research... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation to give internet users the ability to... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:22:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Salute to Veterans airshow canceled due to weather
Salute to Veterans airshow canceled due to weather
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Salute to Veterans airshow has been cancelled for 2019, organizers announced Tuesday, due to... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
CHICAGO (AP) — Cholesterol levels in children and teens improved in the latest analysis of U.S. health surveys, yet only... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:41:20 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City school board president has apologized for equating treatment of blondes to... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:22:51 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Urgent Care will double its operating space by opening a new building on June... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:44:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
(CNN) -- Severe thunderstorms are raking and flooding parts of the central US on Tuesday, including in Oklahoma, where a... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:00:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Of more than 600 guns stolen 2 years ago, only 73 recovered
Of more than 600 guns stolen 2 years ago, only 73 recovered
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says authorities have recovered only 73 of the 654 guns stolen in 2017... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:52:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur"... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:39:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Former Columbia teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with a student
Former Columbia teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with a student
COLUMBIA - A former Columbia teacher pleaded guilty Monday to having sexual contact with a student, and will be sentenced... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:26:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Holts Summit woman pleads guilty in 2018 murder, gets life sentence
Holts Summit woman pleads guilty in 2018 murder, gets life sentence
COLUMBIA - A Holts Summit woman pleaded guilty Monday to the 2018 shooting death of David Grant in Callaway County.... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:15:56 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Pet dies in Jefferson City house fire; fire alarm notifies family
Pet dies in Jefferson City house fire; fire alarm notifies family
JEFFERSON CITY -- A working smoke detector notified a Jefferson City family of a fire Monday night. They were... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 10:00:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 38 active weather alerts
9pm 63°
10pm 61°
11pm 61°
12am 61°