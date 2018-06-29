Boonville's Annual Heritage Days Kick Off With Pageant

COLUMBIA - Boonville's 23rd Annual Heritage Days Festival began Wednesday and there is a whole line up of events until Sunday.

The festival kicked off with a "Little Miss and Mister" pageant. There were 24 contestants; 12 boys and 12 girls aged between 4-6 years old. The organizer, Laura Gramlich said every contestant walked away a winner.

"Every child will win some prize that suits their categories... such as best smiles, most outgoing," said Gramlich.

The contestants also had to go through a Q&A session. Some of the questions included, "What is your favorite color?" and "What is your favorite football team?"

All the boys in the pageant said Justin Bieber and the girls were vouching for Taylor Swift when the question, "Who is your favorite singer?" was asked.

Little Miss and Mister will be riding in the parade that takes place this Saturday at 11 a.m. Gramlich said the event is a good way to get together and to have a lot of fun.

"It's just a down-home friendly atmosphere bringing everybody together and reminding us where our roots came from and where we all started." said Gramlich.

There will be a "Mutt Strutt" event on Thursday where people can bring their dogs for a pageant to compete against one another in different categories such as "longest tail," and "most freckles." The pageant starts at 7 p.m.

There will also be a wine garden, beer garden, quilt show, pony rides, live bands, and more. You can call 660-882-2721 for more information about the events.