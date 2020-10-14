Boonville school district to hold special meeting Wednesday night

BOONVILLE — The Boonville R-1 School District Board of Education is holding a special session meeting Wednesday evening.

The meeting's agenda includes considering deeming school employees as essential. This would allow those who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic to continue to work in school buildings while wearing a mask and social distancing, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The board will also consider changing student quarantine guidelines.

According to the Cooper County Health Department, almost 80 people within the Boonville School District's geographical boundary tested positive for COVID-19 within the past month.

Nearly 200 residents in the boundary have tested positive this semester alone.

The Board of Education meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and is available via livestream.