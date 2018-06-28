Boonville schools overhaul security systems

BOONVILLE- The Boonville R-1 School District is in the midst of a security upgrade. The nearly $4 million dollar construction project includes building new doors that will allow access to schools via a card swipe.

Superintendent Mark Ficken said the security upgrade is all part of creating a safe, locked-down campus for students and staff.

"Each building will have vestibules that will have a card reader system for access for staff when they enter the building," he said.

Though the doors will be locked all day, Ficken said each entryway will also be monitored visually by administration with cameras and intercoms.

Ficken said the district is upgrading the schools so that students and staff can feel safe in emergency situations.

"In today's reality, unfortunately, it's something that we can't control, but we can try too," Ficken said.

The project is being financed through a bond measure that was passed by Cooper County voters.

"I think that it's imperative to make kids and staff and parents feel like they're safe everyday," he said."When they come to focus and learn and work at bettering themselves, they don't need to be worried about whether or not they're safe."

Fickens said that the security upgrades are not in response to any specific incident.

The following buldings are undergoing security upgrades this summer:

Boonslick Technical Education Center

Boonville High School

Hannah Cole Primary

David Barton Elementary

LSE Middle School

Boonville R-1 Administration Building

The district started construction on the schools in May, the day after class let out. Though weather has posed a problem, Ficken said he hopes the projects to be finished by the first day of school in August.