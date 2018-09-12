Boonville Standout Mackenzie Greis Signs with Lady Cougars

COLUMBIA -- Head women's basketball coach Mike Davis officially announced Friday that he has signed Mackenzie Greis to a Letter of Intent to play for the Lady Cougars in the fall of 2012.

"Mackenzie joins a long line of Lady Cougar basketball players from Boonville High School," said Davis. "She is someone we have watched for a number of years and she has followed Columbia College, as well. She understands what it means to be a Lady Cougar."

Greis graduates this spring from Boonville High School in Boonville, Mo. as the school's career leader in three-point baskets made with 185. She also holds the record for most three's made in one season with 66. The 5-6 guard averaged 16.4 points as a senior and 18.3 points per game as a junior, contributing to her 1,187 career points. Under the direction of Coach Joe Henke, Mackenzie was a three time all-district and three time all-conference recipient.

"Mac has proven to be a very good perimeter shooter and a tough competitor," says Davis. "We look forward to four successful seasons with her."