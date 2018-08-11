Boonville Still Fighting For Katy Trail Bridge

They're supporting a lawsuit challenging plans to give up the state's right to use the bridge. The Boonville City Council plans to file a friend of the court brief supporting Attorney General Jay Nixon's lawsuit. The Save the Katy Bridge Coalition is to pay its costs. The group hopes to restore the bridge for use as part of Katy Trail State Park. Nixon is challenging the Blunt administration's decision to relinquish the state's interest in the bridge. He argues that if the bridge were removed, it could subject the trail's existence to legal challenges from private property owners. Union Pacific Railroad wants to dismantle the bridge and use the steel elsewhere.