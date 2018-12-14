Boonville student in custody for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" school

BOONVILLE - A student is in custody after they allegedly threatened Laura Speed Elliott Middle School. According to police, the student said they would "shoot up the school."

The verbal threat is being investigated by the Boonville Police Department.

The department wrote on its Facebook page late Wednesday confirming LSE Middle School had been threatened by a student.

Boonville R-1 School District said in a Facebook post, "Please be advised of police presence in district facilities tomorrow in order to maintain and assure student safety."

According to police, the student is in custody and the incident is being investigated.