Boonville teen missing, last seen July 4
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking help finding a missing teen, 17-year-old Elizabeth Woolbright of Boonville.
Her mother last had contact with her on July 4, when she saw Woolbright go to bed. The mother discovered Woolbright missing at 6 the next morning, a missing persons flyer said.
The MSHP said a video shows Woolbright getting into a small vehicle about 1 a.m. Investigators believe she took a blue backback and money with her.
Anyone who has been in contact with Woolbright or has any information should contact the Boonville Police Department at 660-882-2727, or the MSHP Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.
