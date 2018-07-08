Boonville teen missing, last seen July 4

16 hours 11 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 11:43:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News
By: Siena DeBolt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking help finding a missing teen, 17-year-old Elizabeth Woolbright of Boonville.

Her mother last had contact with her on July 4, when she saw Woolbright go to bed. The mother discovered Woolbright missing at 6 the next morning, a missing persons flyer said.

The MSHP said a video shows Woolbright getting into a small vehicle about 1 a.m. Investigators believe she took a blue backback and money with her.

Anyone who has been in contact with Woolbright or has any information should contact the Boonville Police Department at 660-882-2727, or the MSHP Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.

