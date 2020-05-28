Boonville tourism and economy slowed down by COVID-19

BOONVILLE - The City of Boonville relies heavily on their summer tourism season with attractions like the Katy Trail, Isle of Capri Casino, and Warm Springs Ranch.

Due to COVID-19, the self proclaimed 'small town with big adventures' will not have the tourist season they had hoped for.

"Everybody statewide and nationwide has been severely affected when it comes to the tourism industry" Katie Gibson, Boonville's tourism director, said.

Gibson said they are exploring the next steps for the city to allow the public back into these attractions.

The casino, which was expected to bring nearly $3 million in revenue from gaming taxes alone for 2020–21 fiscal year, is set to reopen on June 1.

"It's definitely going to be a different kind of summer for us," Gibson said. "I'm hoping by fall things start to look a little more normal."

Gibson stressed the importance of supporting local businesses in this time, especially in a small town like Boonville.

Despite the slow start to the summer, she is optimistic for the future of Boonville and post pandemic life.