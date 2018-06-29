Boonville Veteran Carves Cardinals for Honor Flight Volunteers

The next Central Missouri Honor Flight will take off early Tuesday morning on a mission to Washington, DC. In this Sarah's Story, KOMU 8's Sarah Hill introduces us to Fred Oerly of Boonville who carved more than 100 cardinals to personal thank the volunteers who helped him get to see his memorial. If you'd like to welcome home the next Central Missouri Honor Flight, you can go to the Courtyard by Marriott in Columbia at about midnight on Tuesday, March 8th. For information on how to apply or volunteer to help Central Missouri Honor Flight, please visit www.centralmissourihonorflight.com