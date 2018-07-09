Boonville Votes to Acquire Katy Bridge

BOONVILLE - Monday night the Boonville city council voted 7 to 1 to accept the transfer of ownership of the Katy Bridge from Union Pacific. Additionally, an amendment proposed and passed at Monday night's meeting mandated that Boonville will not use any city funds on bridge restoration. The Save the Katy Bridge Coalition is expected to raise funds that will restore portions of the bridge once the transfer to the city is completed.

Coalition president Sarah Gallagher said that this step paves the way for the coalition to make the bridge a focal point of the Katy Trail.

"We want to convert it to the Katy Trail crossing the Missouri River. We want it to be a highlight of the Katy trail," Gallagher said.

The final transfer now rests in the hands of Union Pacific, which is expected to agree to the transfer once they receive stimulus funds to complete a bridge project over the Osage River.