Boonville Wal-Mart Supercenter Approved

Results show the referendum passing with 1,386 votes in favor and 680 against.

Boonville already has a smaller Wal-Mart store. The site for the Supercenter is about three blocks away, near Interstate 70.

Opponents of the project gathered signatures on petitions to force today's election. They argue that Boonville merchants will be hurt by the big Wal-Mart Supercenter, which sells groceries as well as the usual merchandise.

Wal-Mart and its supporters have said the new store will give Boonville 200 jobs and $600,000 dollars in annual sales tax revenue.