Boonville woman arrested for child sex crimes

Photo courtesy of Cooper County Sheriff's Office

COOPER COUNTY - A Boonville woman is facing multiple charges of statutory sodomy.

Deputies with the Cooper County Sheriff's Office and investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol carried out a search warrant on West End Street in Boonville on Tuesday.

The Cooper County Sheriff's Office reports that in the early hours of the morning, 49-year-old Brady S. Anton, was arrested.

Anton faces:

3 counts of first degree statutory sodomy

2 counts of first degree child molestation

2 counts of enticement of a child

These charges come from an investigation that has been ongoing since the reporting of alleged illegal contact between Anton and underage children from 2010 to 2013.

Her bond is set $150,000 cash or surety and $25,000 cash only.

If you or someone you know has information that may be of value to this investigation, please contact the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office at 660-882-2771.