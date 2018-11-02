Boonville Woman Sentenced in Infant's Death

By: The Associated Press

BOONVILLE (AP) - A mid-Missouri woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after an infant girl died when a pacifier obstructed her airway.

Twenty-five-year-old Treschell Kemp of Boonville was sentenced after pleading guilty in Cooper County Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that in May 2012 Kemp shoved a pacifier into the infant's mouth, obstructing her airway and causing her death by asphyxiation.

Kemp was arrested in November 2012 and was originally charged with second-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and child abuse.

Authorities never publicly identified the infant, who was not related to Kemp.