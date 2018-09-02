Bootheel Concerned With Iraq War

BLOOMFIELD (AP) - At first glance, Bloomfield seems like the kind of place that would be a stronghold of support for the war in Iraq, with its veteran's cemetery and patriotic museum dedicated to the military newspaper Stars and Stripes. But it doesn't take many conversations in the small town to sense discontent and frustration with the war, even in the politically conservative Missouri Bootheel. The congresswoman who represents the district, Jo Ann Emerson, earlier this month was part of a group of about a dozen moderate House Republicans who gave President Bush unusually frank assessments of the war's progress, and its affect on voters, during a private meeting at the White House. She says it is clear that even in her mostly rural district, patience is running thin.