Booze News May Be Too Edgy
COLUMBIA (AP) - For students at the University of Missouri-Columbia, college is all about casual sex, foul-mouthed friendships, partying until you puke and meddling parents. At least that's the portrayal in The Booze News, a new weekly newspaper that glorifies the wonders of excessive drinking. The publication's founders, a pair of University of Illinois graduates, call The Booze News an over-the-top satire modeled after The Onion, the popular parody newspaper that has gone global but was started by college students in Madison, Wis. But some Missouri students and local business owners aren't laughing. A book review about interracial gay adoption that referred to the two male parents as "freaks" drew a formal protest and request that university officials censure the paper. Several downtown business owners have thrown out the free paper, which has published four issues, afraid of offending customer sensibilities. Even some campus Greek houses have deemed the material too edgy for members.
