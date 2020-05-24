Booze News Pushes the Limit

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Booze News,0065Booze is news for college town party paper COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A new weekly newspaper that celebrates excessive alcohol consumption is sobering up some students and local business owners in Columbia. The Booze News' publisher calls the paper a satirical take on college life. But some University of Missouri students call the contents offensive. Several downtown businesses are refusing to distribute the free paper. Even some campus fraternities call the material too edgy. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-17-07 1321CDT