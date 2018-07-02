Border War Will Continue with Unlikely Sport

INDEPENDENCE, MO -- You could say Missouri and Kansas' rivalry is on thin ice. Whether it's on the field or on the court, the future is uncertain. Missouri's upcoming move to the Southeastern Conference are leaving many to wonder when the next time the Tigers and Jayhawks will meet again.

But, look no further. The biggest border showdown you've never heard of...hockey. Next winter, both schools will become members of the Mid America Collegiate Hockey Association.

"Everybody's always known that it's been a huge rivalry on the football field, basketball, and every other sport but we don't get a whole lot of recognition on the ice because not a whole lot of people know about us." said Evan Thill, senior captain.

"We've only seen, you know, most of the TV stuff on the football and basketball, and it's nice to be able to carry that rivalry over to a sport that we've been playing our whole lives." said junior forward Alex Roth

This year's version of the showdown, Missouri cruised to a dominating 14-3 victory, with the help of senior captain Evan Thill.

"We put a lot of hard work in, and this is my senior year, and before this we were one and one against them at this big game in Independence, so this was a huge game for me going out in my senior year." said Thill

As for whether or not the rivalry will maintain its intensity after the move to the SEC. Thill said, "We're still gonna hate KU no matter what on the ice. We look forward to this game every year.It's a huge game for us."

It's a rivalry that will certainly take more than a referee to break up.

"I think it's important that we do so obviously there's a great fan base to attend those, and I think it might only get bigger if we're the only sport where we're playing each other." said head coach John Lammond

Mizzou hockey skated to a 9-2-1 record in the first semester of league play. The Tigers head to Springfield this weekend for two games against Missouri State.