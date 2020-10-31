COLUMBIA – Being stuck at home might not be a bad thing. For two mid-Missourians, it has spurred new passions.
"My motivation was just something to do," said Rosemary Fisher, who began writing a book in June. "I was looking for something positive and hopeful to grip onto during this difficult time."
Years ago, Fisher tried to write a mystery but never finished. She wrote her new book, a christian romance novel, because of the current need for positivity in the world.
In Fayette, Mary Smith is also taking time to reconnect with her hobbies, such as crocheting.
"Getting out and being about is great if you can social distance," Smith said. "I can do whatever I want out here on my property. I feel productive with my hobbies."
Both Smith and Fisher agree finding a hobby is a good way to find enjoyment during the pandemic.
"I think it has helped to keep me away from possible depression or feeling like life is miserable," Fisher said.