Boschert, Three Others Earn SLIAC Volleyball Honors

FULTON, MO - Westminster College sophomore libero Megan Boschert was named St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year as voted on by the SLIAC volleyball coaches. Boschert, an all-conference second team honoree, set the Westminster individual single-season dig record this season (664), leads the league and currently is first among NCAA Division III players with a 7.08 dig average a set.

Freshman Gracey Moon earned a spot on the all-conference first team after leading the team in kills (280), kills a set (2.5) and kill percentage (.318). Junior Alex Berry was an honorable mention all-conference pick, marking the third consecutive season receiving all-conference honors, and senior team captain Lisa Priaulx concluded her career by being named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.



Westminster finished the season 14-19 overall and advanced to the conference tournament for the second consecutive season.