Both sides pressure Mizzou over Planned Parenthood ties

COLUMBIA (AP) — Abortion rights opponents delivered about 590 letters to the University of Missouri about the university's decision affecting a Planned Parenthood clinic's ability to perform medically-induced abortions.

University of Missouri Health Care says it's compiling documents so a doctor at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia can apply for state-required privileges after the university decided to pull privileges earlier this year. Under state law, Missouri clinics or physicians at those clinics must obtain certain privileges with local hospitals to provide abortions.

Anti-abortion group 40 Days for Life says 592 more letters urging the university to cut ties with Planned Parenthood were delivered to the university Thursday, bringing their total to about 4,370 letters.

Abortion rights supporters delivered more than 2,000 petitions to the university seeking reinstatement of the clinic doctor's privileges.