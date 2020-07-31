Botox could ease depression in addition to wrinkles, study finds

18 hours 35 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 1:42:19 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Kristen Rogers, CNN

(CNN) -- Botox injections may do more than erase the signs of age, or prevent you from feeling painful migraines — they may alleviate depression as well, a new study confirms.

Doctors inject Botox to smooth facial wrinkles and treat health problems such as severe sweating, uncontrollable blinking, chronic migraines, overactive bladders and neurological disorders that cause muscle contractions and pain in the neck and shoulders.

Botox, a drug made from a toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, works by weakening or paralyzing specific muscles or by blocking certain nerves.

More than 264 million people worldwide are suffering from depression. But common treatments for depression aren't effective for nearly one third of these people, even when they stick to their treatment plans and tolerate the medications, according to the study, which published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

This shortcoming has led doctors to explore alternative treatments, such as psilocybin (the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms) doses, ketamine infusions and, more recently, Botox injections. Prior studies of the last 15 years have found that the drug might have antidepressant effects.

How, and for how long, the treatment might work for depression is unclear, but researchers have thought that Botox may disrupt a feedback loop between negative facial expressions in the glabellar region — behind the skin between the eyebrows and above the nose, where our "grief muscles" are — and negative emotions. Because of this hypothesis, those studies mainly used forehead injections to attempt to treat depression, but were limited in terms of sample size, shaky methodologies, injection sites and mixed results.

Botox for different conditions

To address the limitations of prior studies, the researchers analyzed more than 45,000 reports of adverse events resulting from Botox treatments from the US Food and Drug Administration's Adverse Event Reporting System. The system supports surveillance of adverse effects of drugs reported by patients, health care professionals and drug manufacturers to the FDA through MedWatch, the FDA's Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.

They divided patients into eight groups corresponding to the medical symptoms most frequently treated with Botox. These were:

  • cosmetic use for wrinkles, face lifts, dermal fillers or more
  • migraine
  • limb spasms or spasticity (when muscles stiffen or tighten and prevent movement, speech and walking)
  • neck pain
  • involuntary blinking or spasming of their eyelids
  • excessive sweating
  • excessive drooling
  • neurological and urinary bladder disorders

Each cohort was separated into two groups, in which one group received Botox for their conditions and the other did not. Patients who received Botox injections to treat excessive sweating, facial wrinkles, migraine, spasticity and spasms reported depression 40% to 88% less often than people who underwent different treatments for the same conditions.

"We found that (the effect) doesn't depend on the location of the injection and it doesn't depend on the (medical conditions), which are quite diverse for Botox," said Ruben Abagyan, the lead author of the study and a professor in the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of California, San Diego.

"The implications of that are fascinating because it means that depression can be cured with different (means) and not necessarily by injection in one of the facial muscles, which may be unwanted in some cases," Abagyan added.

How cosmetic changes might shift mood

Although the facial feedback loop hypothesis is a "plausible and substantiated mechanism," the study said, the findings may suggest that there are other, more complex ways through which Botox might have an antidepressant effect.

Botox could be transported to central nervous system structures that are involved in regulating our mood and emotions. 2019 study found that Botox injections for muscle spasms may go beyond the injection site and affect the opposing muscle groups and reflexes through changing neural activity.

"A fraction of that gets into systemic distribution through the blood stream ... and then somehow it gets into the brain and maybe affects different locations" that might be connected to depression, Abagyan said.

The interaction between muscles and mood isn't limited to the facial feedback process.

Muscle tension in various body regions is a common symptom in depression and may be both a physical manifestation of the disorder and a booster of a depressed mood. This is why progressive muscle relaxation, which mentally relaxes a person by tensing and then relaxing their muscles, is an established treatment in the psychiatry field.

Depression is associated with increased muscle tone, which describes the maintenance of the partial contraction of muscles. Reduction in muscle tone as a result of Botox injections, which weaken muscles, might counteract depression.

"Imagine that when you get depressed, that not just one location on your forehead — which forms this frown wrinkle — but all the muscles get stressed and constricted," Abagyan said. "Then there is a distributed muscle memory. By breaking that memory by basically relaxing all of them, you break the feedback between the head and the muscles in this case."

Since some of these conditions are chronic and burdensome, they can cause secondary psychiatric problems like depression. If the Botox remedied these problems, that could have led to relief from depression.

"This study makes me wonder if having muscle spasms or sweating may be giving us a physical feeling of depression as well, and by treating this 'sensation of depression' we can affect not just a patient's medical problem (but) their psychological wellbeing as well," said Dr. Jason Reichenberg, a dermatologist at Ascension Medical Group and an associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas at Austin, in an email. Reichenberg wasn't involved in the study.

The future of Botox

Since the FDA reporting system is voluntary and open to the public, negative reactions to Botox could have been underreported and biased, the study said. Other details regarding demographics, treatment doses and durations, medical records and other medications or supplements were also limited.

Studies of past data can't establish "a cause-and-effect relationship, but they help us focus our future research," Reichenberg said. "The results are even more impressive when you realize that the authors removed any patients who were taking antidepressants so as not to be biased; their results may have been even stronger if they had kept that other data in."

The researchers suggested that Botox injections could be an alternative treatment for those who find no luck with common treatments for depression, and also for those experiencing both chronic conditions and depression.

"If somebody needs to be treated for excessive salivation, spasms or tilted head and they're depressed at the same time, the discovery shows that (Botox) may be beneficial for both indications," Abagyan said. "If you can kill two birds with one stone, I think that's definitely something to consider."

Depression carries with it dangers such as suicide risk, but so do Botox injections if the doses are disproportionate to what patients can handle, Abagyan said. Additional studies on Botox treatment for depression are needed to understand the potential side effects and ensure it's a safe path to mental wellness.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Fauci to tell House panel the end of the pandemic is unclear
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Fauci to tell House panel the end of the pandemic is unclear
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 31 2020 Jul 31, 2020 Friday, July 31, 2020 5:56:08 AM CDT July 31, 2020 in News

Missouri extends food stamp benefits through August
Missouri extends food stamp benefits through August
COLUMBIA — Missouri’s Department of Social Services is extending the Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) through the month... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, July 31 2020 Jul 31, 2020 Friday, July 31, 2020 3:30:00 AM CDT July 31, 2020 in Top Stories

Parson pushes to send Missouri Juveniles to adult prison as young as 12
Parson pushes to send Missouri Juveniles to adult prison as young as 12
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson called for a special session dedicated to violence in Missouri, and one of the things on... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 9:01:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks meeting discusses fall re-entry plan
Blair Oaks meeting discusses fall re-entry plan
WARDSVILLE — Blair Oaks Task Force hosted a meeting Thursday evening to discuss the plans for the fall semester. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 7:32:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown's death
Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown's death
CLAYTON — St. Louis County’s top prosecutor announced Thursday that he will not charge the former police officer who fatally... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Jefferson City police: Eight protesters arrested downtown
Jefferson City police: Eight protesters arrested downtown
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested eight protesters Thursday afternoon during protests over Black Lives Matter and... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 5:02:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Highway patrol finishes report in officer-involved shooting
Highway patrol finishes report in officer-involved shooting
SEDALIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed its investigation into the officer-involved death of Hannah Fizer. Update: The... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 4:52:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

SEC announces 10 game in-conference football schedule, delays start
SEC announces 10 game in-conference football schedule, delays start
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The SEC announced a plan for a 10-game, in-conference football schedule on Thursday. According to an... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 4:09:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Second homicide suspect arrested, police say
Second homicide suspect arrested, police say
COLUMBIA — Columbia police have arrested Marlin Cortez Johnson, 24, for his involvement in the homicide that took place near... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Parents, staff to protest CPS reopening guidelines
Parents, staff to protest CPS reopening guidelines
COLUMBIA — Parents and teachers in the Columbia Public School district are initiating a protest over the district’s reopening guidelines.... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 3:21:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri adds over 2,000 cases
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri adds over 2,000 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 2:10:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Three additional businesses cited for violating health order
Three additional businesses cited for violating health order
COLUMBIA - Three more businesses have been issued notices of violation for going against recent health orders. This brings... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 2:01:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Botox could ease depression in addition to wrinkles, study finds
Botox could ease depression in addition to wrinkles, study finds
(CNN) -- Botox injections may do more than erase the signs of age, or prevent you from feeling painful migraines... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 1:42:19 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri added to list of "red zone" states, tourism takes a hit
Missouri added to list of "red zone" states, tourism takes a hit
COLUMBIA - The White House has added Missouri to the list of "red zone" states. Red zone states are... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 1:27:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

CPS holding in person graduations through the weekend
CPS holding in person graduations through the weekend
COLUMBIA — Graduates of Columbia Public Schools finally had the chance to walk across the stage Thursday. Rock Bridge... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 12:44:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

State officials, economists debate fiscal impact of Medicaid expansion
State officials, economists debate fiscal impact of Medicaid expansion
COLUMBIA — There's no question that Medicaid expansion would provide more health care to adults, but there is heated debate... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 12:42:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dead from coronavirus
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dead from coronavirus
Herman Cain, a successful businessman who ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination and later became a backer of President... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT July 30, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
9am 70°
10am 72°
11am 74°
12pm 76°