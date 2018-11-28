Bouncing tire kills man on I-70 in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man has died after a bouncing tire hit his car on Interstate 70.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the tire fell off a vehicle as it was being towed westbound Saturday morning in St. Charles County. The tire struck two westbound vehicles before crossing over the concrete median barrier and striking the front of a car.
The car's 76-year-old driver, Jack Chappell, of Bridgeton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
More News
Grid
List
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new proposal moving through Congress seeks to designate Route 66, the highway that connected Chicago... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a woman Monday after cocaine was found in a toddler's system in early November.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis hospital says at least one employee has been fired for violating a policy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man on Tuesday in connection with a reported rape attempt in August. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A community forum Wednesday will address climate change in the city. The forum will last from 5:30... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - The mobile vet center makes its way through approximately ten rural Mid-Missouri communities about once a month,... More >>
in
FULTON - What started as a Fulton Facebook post, sharing an idea for a new shelter for recovering addicts, turned... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson asked for an individual audit of the Department of Public Safety after the new... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri will now leave it up to news organizations to pick which reporters witness executions after... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri legislator has released a video that he says supports his lawsuit claiming police officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This “Giving Tuesday,” people may not be as generous as in previous years, according to one non-profit. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri businesses say coming increases in the minimum wage will create problems. The Missouri Department of... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A women, identified as a former employee of Russellville and California school districts, has been sentenced to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General's Office is seeking court orders for Catholic dioceses to provide records as... More >>
in
BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Bland. According to a news release, deputies... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An Eldon man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday and admitted to traveling to North Carolina to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man arrested after a neighborhood street shootout pleaded guilty in a federal court Tuesday to illegally... More >>
in