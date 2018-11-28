Bouncing tire kills man on I-70 in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man has died after a bouncing tire hit his car on Interstate 70.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the tire fell off a vehicle as it was being towed westbound Saturday morning in St. Charles County. The tire struck two westbound vehicles before crossing over the concrete median barrier and striking the front of a car.

The car's 76-year-old driver, Jack Chappell, of Bridgeton, was pronounced dead at the scene.