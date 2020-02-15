Bouwmeester reportedly doing well after surgery
ST. LOUIS - Following a scare on the bench on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues reported that Jay Bouwmeester is doing well following surgery on Friday.
Bouwmeester collapsed on St. Louis's bench in the first period during a match against the Anaheim Ducks. The Blues' defenseman suffered a cardiac episode, which postponed the game.
Friday morning, Bouwmeester underwent a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure in Anaheim. He will be flown back to St. Louis when the UC Irvine Cardiology Department approves of his release.
The Blues will provide an update on Bouwmeester's health early next week.
