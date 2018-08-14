Bow Hunter Bags Record Deer

When Wise went deer hunting last month, he had no idea he would take home a record deer.

"We didn't realize how big it was until we got it to the taxidermist and got it measured," said Wise.

The buck, one of Missouri's largest ever taken by a hunter, weighed about 300 pounds and the state conservation department believes it's the third-largest deer shot with a bow.

And, this buck's not only massive. Its antlers are still covered with the coating that's usually scraped off much earlier in the fall.

"We believe that the buck being in velvet makes it unique, which there's no record book for white-tails in velvet that we know of," said Wise. "So, we think it's probably the largest white-tail in velvet taken."

After Wise shot the deer in Howard County, the conservation department came to check the extraordinary animal.

"They came out Tuesday evening, and said that they had to take it because they got a report of something, a landowner reporting something fishy going on," Wise said, "which, 30 days later, they gave me the buck back. So, it was more of a false statement than anything."

Wise says the department usually looks at any animal that big, although it doesn't always confiscate it.