Bowden Memorial Roadway

Mayor Darwin Hindman said, "It was fitting to dedicate the Officer Molly Bowden Memorial Boulevard, because the council wants you, her family, and the members of the Columbia Police Department to know, that the citizens of Columbia care, and do not intend to forget."

Bowden's pastor, Michael Burt, added, "I don't fear it's something you're going to forget. But I would offer today a dedication, for the posterity of generations to come, that they learn and not forget."

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Crane explained, "The marker out here on Nifong will serve as a reminder of both Molly and Officer Bowden."

Police Chief Randy Boehm noted, "People liked her immediately, and that's an extremely helpful skill for a police officer to have, and so we certainly miss her for what she brought to us."

Crane summed up what many people were feeling at Friday's dedication, "But, while she is gone, we will all keep up that banner of justice, and continue as hard as we can to do the right thing."

The Columbia Police Department says Curtis Brown is still recovering and is not yet back on duty. He's the officer who was wounded by the same man who fatally shot Bowden one year ago.