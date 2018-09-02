Bowe Takes Part in First Practice with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe was on the field with the rest of his teammates Monday for the first time since signing his franchise tender last week.

NFL rules prevent Bowe from practicing in pads until Tuesday, but he spent time working with quarterback Matt Cassel and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Bowe has been seeking a long-term deal and skipped the offseason program and the start of training camp. He signed his franchise tender on Friday, which means he'll play under a one-year contract worth about $9.5 million.

Bowe caught 81 passes for 1,159 yards and five touchdowns last season. The former first-round draft pick has at least 1,000 yards receiving four of his five seasons in the league.