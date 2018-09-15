Bowers Forced to Watch as Missouri Surges

6 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, February 29 2012 Feb 29, 2012 Wednesday, February 29, 2012 10:02:56 AM CST February 29, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- A knee injury in a preseason pickup game has kept Missouri senior Laurence Bowers on the sidelines during a record-setting run by his closest friends and teammates. It hasn't kept Bowers out of the game.

The 6-foot-8 Bowers averaged 11.6 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds as a junior and led the Big 12 in blocked shots. He tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in early October, raising questions about how the Tigers would fare this season.

First-year coach Frank Haith has instead built No. 7 Missouri (25-4, 12-4) into one of the nation's top teams. From his perch on the bench, Bowers advises fellow forwards Ricardo Ratliffe and Steve Moore. Off the court, he is rehabbing the knee and plans to return next season.

