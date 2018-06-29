Bowers Helps No. 12 Mizzou Rally Back to Beat SEMO

COLUMBIA (AP) - Laurence Bowers scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 12 Missouri rally from 10 points down at halftime and beat Southeast Missouri State 81-65 Tuesday night.

The Tigers trailed for 17 minutes before Bowers made a turnaround jumper to give Missouri a 57-56 lead with 10:56 remaining, then stretched the lead to 73-62 with 4:16 left on an alleyoop dunk by Keion Bell.

Phil Pressey added 17 points for the Tigers (7-1) after making only 3 of 14 shots from the field in the first half, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

Corey Wilford scored all of his 14 points in the first half to lead the Redhawks (6-5). Nino Johnson and Missouri transfer Tyler Stone both added 13.

After a missed jumper with 1:10 remaining in the first half, Missouri coach Frank Haith quickly turned his back to the court and slapped his hands in the first of many signs of frustration with his team.

Southeast Missouri was able to take the lead thanks to eight 3-pointers in the first half. The Redhawks entered the game having won three consecutive games while shooting 27 for 39 on 3-pointers during that stretch. However, they made 1 of 10 from beyond the arc in the second half against the Tigers.

Wilford's drive down the lane for a layup with 4:53 remaining in the first half capped an 8-0 run for the Redhawks, giving them a 38-27 advantage for the team's largest lead of the game. Missouri answered with six consecutive points, but Southeast Missouri rebounded to make take a 45-35 lead at halftime.

Keion Bell added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Missouri, which extended its non-conference home winning streak to 70 games. The Tigers moved to 7-0 all-time against Southeast Missouri two games after guard Michael Dixon announced his intention to transfer.

The Redhawks have played eight of 11 games on the road this season, but will play five of their next six at home.