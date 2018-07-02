Bowers Leads Mizzou to Victory Over Tennessee State

COLUMBIA -- The No. 11 Missouri Tigers basketball team (7-1, 5-0 home) was back in action Saturday at Mizzou Arena against the Tennessee State University Tigers (4-5, 1-4 away).

TSU kept the score close throughout the first half with Mizzou leading, 23-20 at the midway point.

Senior forward, Laurence Bowers led Mizzou with 15 points and 7 rebounds in the first. Bowers finished the day with a double-double, putting up 18 points shooting 8 for 15 from the field, 10 rebounds, two blocks, one steal, and one assist.

As a team Missouri shot 45.3 percent (24-53) from the field. TSU shot 23.8 percent (15-63). TSU forced 18 turnovers against Mizzou, MU's second highest, single-game total of the year.

Mizzou pulled away in the second half to win convincingly, 68-38.

Mizzou remains undefeated at home at 6-0, and improves to 8-1 overall on the season. The Tigers will play South Carolina State next on Monday, Dec. 17. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CST at Mizzou Arena.