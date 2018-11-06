Bowers Leads No. 16 Missouri Over Appalachian State

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Laurence Bowers matched his career high with 23 points despite taking just one shot in the second half, leading No. 16 Missouri to an easy 72-56 victory over Appalachian State in its first game since embattled guard Michael Dixon announced he would transfer on Saturday.

Earnest Ross added 13 point and eight rebounds off the bench for the Tigers (6-1), which has won 69 in a row at home against non-conference opponents dating to 2005. Two more subs scored in double figures with Keion Bell getting 12 points and Tony Criswell 10.

Jay Canty had a career high 29 points for Appalachian State (1-6), which has lost six in a row since opening with a victory over NAIA Montreat.

Canty was 11 for 19 and added six rebounds, but the rest of the Mountaineers were just 10 for 40 while shooting 35.6 percent overall.

It's the Mountaineers' longest losing streak since dropping eight in a row in 2004.

Dixon, the Big 12's top sixth man last season, elected to leave the school Thursday after two sexual assault claims against him became public this week. Dixon had been expected to take a major role his senior season but never played.

Athletic director Mike Alden declined to comment on the situation.

Missouri's remaining options at guard include freshman Negus Webster-Chan, Ross and Oregon transfer Jabari Brown, who'll be eligible at the semester break. Webster-Chan made his second straight start at guard ahead of Ross on Saturday.

Bowers outscored Appalachian State by himself most of the first half, settling for a 21-all draw when the Mountaineers scored six points in the final 1:04 to make it 39-21. He was a perfect 3 for 3 from 3-point range and made all but 10 attempts overall.

He has been a second-half player in the early season, averaging 11.5 points after the break and 14.2 points overall entering the Appalachian State game.