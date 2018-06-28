Bowers Makes Summer League Debut

COLUMBIA- Former Tiger Laurence Bowers made his NBA Summer League debut on Saturday for the Memphis Grizzles. Bowers was picked up as an undrafted free agent by Memphis. On Saturday the Grizzles lost to Bulls 81-67 .

Bowers scored five points on two of six shooting in thirteen minutes of action. Since Bowers was signed as an undrafted free agent he does not have a guaranteed roster spot. His next chance to impress the Grizzles in order to possibly earn a roster spot is Sunday as they take on the Cleveland Cavilers in more Summer League action.

Another former Tiger also made an appearance in Summer League play on Sunday. Stefhon Hannah, who led Mizzou in scoring and assists for the 2007-2008 season despite having a shortened season due to off court issues. Hannah is playing for D-League Select this summer. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Hannah scored 23 points to lead the team and 3 assists in 27 minutes of action in a victory over the T'wolves. Like Bowers, Hannah is hoping to impress NBA teams this summer in order to land a roster spot in the fall. D-League Select is in action again on Sunday against the Los Angles Clippers.