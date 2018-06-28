Bowers Out for No. 17 Mizzou vs. No. 10 Florida

COLUMBIA -- Missouri forward Laurence Bowers will miss his third straight game after suffering an MCL sprain on January 8 vs. Alabama. No. 17 Mizzou announced on Friday that even though the senior co-captain is making great strides in his rehab, he will not suit up for Saturday's game at No. 10 Florida.

The Tigers were without Bowers for the first time last Saturday when the team fell on the road at Ole Miss, 64-49 but were able to bounce back at home against Georgia on Wednesday, 79-62. Before his injury, Bowers was averaging 16.8 points per game for the Tigers.

The next game Bowers could possibly return for the Tigers would be on Tuesday, January 22 at home vs. South Carolina. Bowers will be re-evaluated following Saturday's game at Florida. KOMU will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest injury updates as they become available.